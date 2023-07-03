Nigeria: Enugu Royal Father Raises Alarm Over Alleged Blockage of Accounts, Threat to Life

The traditional ruler of Nara-Unateze Community in Enugu State, Igwe Ifeanyi Ogbu (Eze Odenigbo Il) has sent a save-my-soul plea to the Chairman, Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, alleging that a serving Commissioner of Police in charge of Special Enquiry Bureau, SIB, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja and a policeman under his supervision connived to fraudulently obtain a suspicious banker's order through the back door from Nasarawa State with which they caused his business accounts domiciled with the First Bank of Nigeria Plc to be illegally frozen.

Narrating the circumstances that led to the alleged act, Igwe Ogbu said in a petition to Arase, Chairman Police Service Commission, PSC, that he was embarrassed when he was to make withdrawals from the bank on March 4, 2023 for his businesses and was informed by the bank that his accounts were red flagged and directed to contact one CP. A. Ibrahim and CSP Sunny Amison, both of SEB Section at Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja.

Igwe Ogbu stressed that the action of the police was in total disregard to the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Force Headquarters, Abuja who directed discontinuation and transfer of any case being investigated at Abuja to Zone-13 Headquarters, Ukpo-Dunukofia for harmonization to avoid duplicity.

In a petition entitled: "S.O.S against CP. A. Ibrahim and CSP Sunny Amison attached to SEB-section, FCIID, Abuja and for criminally undermining the order and directives if IGP, making false statements under oaths and solemn declaration, unlawful freezing of bank accounts using a fraudulently obtained banker's order, flagrantly stalling an ongoing criminal investigation at Zone 13, Ukpo against IGP's existing directives," the royal father called for immediate action against the erring officials.

According to him, the case which is presently pending at the Police Zonal Headquarters, Ukpo-Dunukofia, Anambra State is a case in which the Inspector-General of Police, FHQ, Abuja directed that it should be investigated and the needful done.

The petitioner who resides and does his business in Enugu wondered why the choice of a magistrate's court sitting in Mararaba, Nasarawa State to obtain a Banker's Order to freeze his private bank accounts entirely outside the jurisdiction of Nasarawa State assuming but not conceding to any matter being handled at the FCID, Abuja with several High Courts situate within the FCT to be approached.

"From all intents and purposes, IAEGO Ventures Limited which account is frozen by the Police is a company registered bona-fide. The whole essence of flagging my bank accounts and emplacing Post-No-Debit

restrictions is to use same as bait to lure me out having perfected plans to kidnap and eliminate him after destroying my palace and besieged with intimidating characters who pokes on every movement I make."

Igwe Ogbu said it beats his imagination that CSP Sunny Amison and others could be allowed in a disciplined organisation to belittle the much respected office of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, FCIID, and turn it to an instrument of criminal oppression even as the officer uses his GSM No. +2347035567156 to call, and make untenable demands.

Meanwhile, an attorney to the royal father has set in motion and forwarded a copy of a suit instituted by him against the Inspector General of Police, CP A. Ibrahim. CSP Sunny Amison, First-Bank Plc and V.V. Manga in pursuit of enforcement of his fundamental human rights and fundamental rights enforcement procedure in an Enugu High court against the respondents.

When contacted, spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani said: "The petition to the chairman on the above subject matter has been referred to the Inspector General of Police for further investigation and necessary action. The commission will be awaiting report of the investigation from the IGP."

A call to the FPPRO on the subject is yet to be fully responded to as the police image-maker promised to revert to Vanguard afterwards.