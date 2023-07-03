Liberia: Pack Your Bags

-Josephine tells Rep. Kolubah in District#10

Former commerce inspector general and ruling Coalition for Democratic Change representative aspirant for electoral district#10, Montserrado County, Josephine Davies, begins early jubilation here after winning the Coalition's ticket to contest for the district's seat.

Aspirant Davies wants to unseat incumbent opposition lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah in District#10 come October.

"To Representative Kolubah, we will not throw insult at you; if only we had done this from the start, you wouldn't have become a lawmaker, but in the soonest of time, you will pack your bags", she said.

Making remarks after winning the CDC primary, Madam Davies says she is excited to have been elected as the ruling party's representative aspirant in the pending elections.

She notes that it wasn't an easy task in getting on the ticket, and thanks President George Weah for the privilege to have served in government before coming to seek elected office, promising not to let him down.

"We're entering the race to deliver and redeem the district from lack of proper leadership", she says.

Madam Davies further promises that going forward, the people of District#10 will boast of good leadership, lamenting that for the past six years, the district has been underrepresented, which has prompted her decision to join the race and provide alternative leadership.

"Start packing your bags to leave the capital; the people of District#10 deserve better; we will not throw insult at you but we will beat you at the ballot box", she throws jive at the incumbent.

Josephine vows to work in the interest of the district, and not to disappoint the residents if elected in October.

