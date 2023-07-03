Liberia: Pack Your Bags

3 July 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S Teh And Jonathan Browne

-Josephine tells Rep. Kolubah in District#10

Former commerce inspector general and ruling Coalition for Democratic Change representative aspirant for electoral district#10, Montserrado County, Josephine Davies, begins early jubilation here after winning the Coalition's ticket to contest for the district's seat.

Aspirant Davies wants to unseat incumbent opposition lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah in District#10 come October.

"To Representative Kolubah, we will not throw insult at you; if only we had done this from the start, you wouldn't have become a lawmaker, but in the soonest of time, you will pack your bags", she said.

Making remarks after winning the CDC primary, Madam Davies says she is excited to have been elected as the ruling party's representative aspirant in the pending elections.

She notes that it wasn't an easy task in getting on the ticket, and thanks President George Weah for the privilege to have served in government before coming to seek elected office, promising not to let him down.

"We're entering the race to deliver and redeem the district from lack of proper leadership", she says.

Madam Davies further promises that going forward, the people of District#10 will boast of good leadership, lamenting that for the past six years, the district has been underrepresented, which has prompted her decision to join the race and provide alternative leadership.

"Start packing your bags to leave the capital; the people of District#10 deserve better; we will not throw insult at you but we will beat you at the ballot box", she throws jive at the incumbent.

Josephine vows to work in the interest of the district, and not to disappoint the residents if elected in October.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.