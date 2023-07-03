Liberia: Former LISCR Midfielder Vaikaina Switches Club in Malta

Monrovia — Former LISC FC and Liberian Midfielder Armah Vaikainah has join Maltese premier league club Marsaxlokk FC from another club in Malta FC Sirens.

Armah Vaikainah brilliant performance last season with Sirens Football club in the Maltese premier league as a defensive midfielder convince Marsaxlokk FC to secure his signature.

Marsaxlokk FC confirm the Liberian midfielder deal on their official social media page and welcome him to their new project.

"We are more than happy to announce that the 27-year-old Liberian midfielder, Ayo joins Marsaxlokk F.C,".

"Ayo is not new to Maltese football and last season he played with Sirens.

On behalf of Marsaxlokk F.C. we welcome Ayo to our team and wish him the best of luck! 'the club posted on its official Facebook page.

The Liberian midfielder signed a two-year deal with Marsaxlokk FC who beat other clubs to the secured the talented midfielder.

Marsaxlokk FC ended the 2022-2023 14 teams premier League at 11th place with 10 points above the relegation zone.

The 27-year-old played 14 league games and one Maltese FA Cup game for FC Sirens last season before moving to his second Maltese club.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa from his based in Malta Vaikainah said he was happy making the move because he wants to achieved great things in his career.

According to the former LISCR box to box man fans of his new club should expect good job from him as always because he along with his new teammates will fight to defend the club at all time.

"I was convinced because I like challenges, I want to keep doing my good work to every club I go to, you know life isn't one way so I needed to make the brilliant and necessary decisions to help myself and family and friends as well,".

"I'm working with my same coach from my former club Winston Muscat

, so he knows much about me that's why he signed me so we can keep working together.

Commenting on playing in Malta Armah said "It's very good the league has a lot of quality players, the atmosphere is better and likewise the Maltese people are very nice, not everyone but majority of them are nice".

The Liberian midfielder thank his former clubs for their kind gesture over the months.

"I appreciated them so much, they're the gateway to my beginning of my soccer career in Europe,"

"Thanks to the management of Sirens FC for the love and respect over the months shown to me, it is about time to say goodbye and seek a new challenge you guys memories will stay forever in my mind," he said..

During his time at Sirens Vaikainah started every games since he joined Sirens FC as defensive midfielder in the second phase of the 2022-2023 league season, scoring once and providing four assists.

Ayo is not new to the Maltese league and will be hoping to do his best with his new employer.