Liberia: India Commences Visa Issuance in Liberia

Monrovia — The Ambassador of India to the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Amb. Pradip Kumar Yadav has disclosed that the Government of the Republic of India through its Embassy in Monrovia has begun the issuance of visa to Liberians and other foreign residents in Liberia.

The Indian Ambassador made the disclosure on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 when he paid a courtesy call on the Liberian Foreign Minister H. E. Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr.., at his Foreign Ministry office, on the Capitol Hill.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the meeting took place in the Minister's Conference Room on the four floor of the Ministry, on the Capitol Hill.

The Indian Ambassador to Liberia His Excellency Pradip Kumar Yadav thanked Foreign Minister Kemayah and the Government and People of Liberia for the warm reception accorded him and hailed the excellent bilateral relations and cooperation subsisting between Liberia the Republic of India.

He added that the request by the Government of Liberia regarding the issuance of Visas in Monrovia has been granted by the Government of the Republic of India.

The Indian Envoy therefore used the occasion to admonish Liberians and foreign residents wishing to travel to India to take advantage of the opportunity and apply in-person or online through the Indian Embassy near Monrovia.

"I am very happy for the Liberia and India relations because Liberians and other residents in Liberia can now apply for visas online, which is very cheap and the process is easier than physically coming to the embassy", H.E. Amb. Pradip Kumar Yadav intoned.

The Indian Ambassador to Liberia further recounted that during his engagement with Liberia through its Foreign Minister H. E. Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, the two governments discussed various items of bilateral cooperation with mutual interest, including cooperation in various sectors such as capacity building of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and other line ministries and agencies.

"One important thing, I would like to bring to your attention is that, we have been planning to hold visa services through our Embassy here, in Monrovia, which was delayed due to other engagements. However, with the support and kind cooperation from His Excellency Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., we were able to start the visa services for Liberians and other nationals, here in Liberia," the Indian ambassador stated further.

Amb. Yadav also intoned that any applicant who desires to travel to India for medical treatment or business purposes or any other trips, can apply online with lower fees adding "the process is easier than physically coming to the Embassy.

"The whole procedure of obtaining visa is online and so applicant has to come in person and do biometric. We will try our best to provide best visa services to Liberians and other nationalities. For example, if someone applies for visa on the first of July, he will be issued the visa on the fourth of July", he disclosed.

For his part, Foreign Minister His Excellency Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to the people of India for the excellent cooperation with Liberia, and applauded the Indian government for its support and decision to commence the issuance of visas in Liberia.

Minister Kemayah added that with the opening of diplomatic mission near Monrovia, with a residence Ambassador in the country, India and Liberia have now deepened their cooperation in other productive areas of engagement.

The Foreign Minister assured the Indian Envoy of the Foreign Ministry's unflinching support that will facilitate and enhance the conclusion of renewed bilateral cooperation between the two sisterly countries.

He said Liberia looks forward to the provision of scholarship and training opportunities for Liberians at new level of engagement with India.

"With your level of engagement with our development agenda, we are very pleased with our relations with India," Minister Kemayah stressed.

Minister Kemayah particularly hailed India for its support for towards Africa to join the G20, noting that this is very much laudable on the part of India, "we know you have been very supportive when it comes to Africa, on several bilateral and Multilateral issues".

Minister Kemayah, therefore, commended Amb. Pradip Kumar Yadav for the pivotal role played in cementing the cooperation between Liberia and India which led to the development assistance by India to Liberia.

"We are grateful to you and want to say on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that our new level of partnership with the Indian Embassy will be strengthened and ease the pressure from our people who desirous of travelling to India for business or medical", Minister Kemayah said.