Liberia: Like Father Like Son - Tim Weah Completes Juventus Medical

Monrovia — Timothy Weah is on the verge of making history as the second American player to join Italian giants Juventus, following the completion of a transfer deal between the two sides.

The talented forward, currently with Lille, is expected to make the move to Turin this season for a reported fee of around $12 million, as Juventus undergoes a squad overhaul during the summer transfer window.

Weah arrived in Italy on Thursday, June 29, 2023, accompanied by his mother, brother George Champ Weah Jr., and his agent. He is set to undergo a medical examination before finalizing his permanent move to the former Serie A champions. Once the club completes the signing process, they will officially announce Weah as a Juventus player.

The American striker, who is the son of Liberian President and former football star George Weah, underwent medical tests to ensure his fitness and readiness for the upcoming season. With his signing imminent, Weah is poised to follow in his father's footsteps, seeking success in Italy after his notable achievements in France.

Weah's time at Lille saw him provide two assists in 29 Ligue 1 games, despite not scoring a goal throughout the season. However, he showcased his exceptional skills, including his dribbling and pace, along with his tactical awareness for both club and country. Furthermore, Weah demonstrated his versatility by featuring as a right winger and even as a fullback on both sides of the pitch.

Upon completing his move, Weah will join his American compatriot Weston McKennie at Juventus. McKennie, who had an unfortunate loan spell at Leeds United, eagerly anticipated the arrival of his national team colleague, recently sharing a mockup image of Weah wearing the Juventus kit on his Instagram story.

The young American's father, George Weah, achieved immense success in Italy when he joined AC Milan in 1995, capping off his season with a Ballon d'Or triumph. Following in his father's footsteps, Timothy Weah has already enjoyed a successful spell in France, winning five titles during his time there. Now, he seeks a new challenge in the Serie A, mirroring his father's move from Ligue 1 to Italy.

While George Weah moved from Paris Saint-Germain to AC Milan for Ꞓ6.95 million, Timothy Weah's move to Juventus from Lille is reportedly valued at over Ꞓ12 million. The younger Weah aims to make his mark in Italy, hoping to replicate his father's accomplishments and win the hearts of football fans worldwide.

Brief Background on Timothy Weah's Career: Timothy Weah signed a three-year professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain on July 3, 2017, joining the same club his father had played for in the 1990s. Initially, he spent most of his time with the reserves in the Championnat National 2 and the under-19 squad in the UEFA Youth League.

Weah made his debut for the Paris Saint-Germain first-team squad in a Ligue 1 fixture against Troyes on March 3, 2018, where he came on as a substitute and had a goal-scoring opportunity. He eventually made his first start for the club in a goalless draw against Caen on the final day of the Ligue 1 season. Weah's breakthrough moment came when he scored his first competitive goal for PSG in a 4-0 win against Monaco in the Trophée des Champions on August 4, 2018. He followed it up with his first league goal in a 3-0 victory over Caen a week later.

In January 2019, Weah joined Celtic on a six-month loan and made an immediate impact, scoring goals in both the Scottish Cup and the league. Despite his loan spell being cut short due to international duty, Weah played a part in helping Celtic secure the Scottish Premiership title and reach the Scottish Cup final.

On June 29, 2019, Weah signed a five-year contract with Lille, where he faced some injury setbacks but gradually made his comeback during the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season. He played a vital role in Lille's title-winning campaign, contributing three goals in 28 appearances. Additionally, Weah featured in the team's victorious 2021 Trophée des Champions match against PSG, playing the last 14 minutes of the game.