Liberia: IDAD Organizes National Level Inception Meeting With Key Stakeholders

Monrovia — In a bid to implement advocacy activities leading to the establishment of Regional CSO Legal Clinics/Assistance Centers in Montserrado and Nimba Counties, through a project titled " Advocacy for the Establishment of Regional CSOs Legal Clinics/Assistance Centers, the Institute for Democratic Action and Development, IDAD has held a national level meeting with CSOs/CBOs, government Ministries, Agencies and Commissions, Legislators and Development Partners on the existing laws, policies, and guidelines on education, Land rights, decentralization, and sexual gender-based violence in schools.

The essence of the one-day stakeholders' meeting was to enhance policy/ legislation reform and implementation and strengthen Liberian Civil Society and Community Based Organizations Capacities to effectively engage their constituents to contribute to decision-making processes.

The meeting which was held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Royal Grand Hotel, on 15th Street Sinkor, Monrovia brought together Representatives from USAID Civil Society Activity, the Law Reform Commission, Ministries of Justice, Gender, Children and Social Protection, the National Commission on Disability, the National CSOs Anti-corruption Coalition, Accountability Lab-Liberia, the National Teachers Association, the National Commission on Higher Education, the Center for Transparency and Accountability, the Chairman on the House's Committee on Good Governance, Representative Larry P. Yanqoui of Nimba County, and the Swedish Embassy.

The project is a five-year program funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by DAI Global LLC.

The National Level Meeting was also intended to share with stakeholders the strategies, and methodologies, approaches of the project implementation and to solicit their input through recommendations that could strengthen the implementation of the project in the two counties.

During the meeting, Atty. Stephen B. Lavalla, a legal specialist of IDAD, made a presentation on the project targets and key legislations/policies.

Atty. Lavalla underscored the need for policy reforms on the existing laws, policies, and guidelines on education, decentralization, and sexual and gender-based violence in schools.

For his part, Mr. Joseph Cheayan, Executive Director of the Institution, provided the overview of the inception meeting.

Mr. Cheayan mentioned that IDAD will be examining several laws including the 2022 Revenue Sharing Law, the Land Rights Law, the Educational Reform Law, and the Local Government Act which was passed in 2018 and will provide technical support to CSOs that will enhance their advocacies and strengthen their knowledge on the implementations of these laws.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also making remarks, Representative Larry P. Yanqoui, House's Committee Chairman on Good Governance, highlighted the need for policy reforms on these existing laws and policies. He indicated that although he is member of the Legislature, but it is important that Civil Society holds the Government accountability in the implementation and reform processes of various Legislations/policies. Hon. Youngqoui commented IDAD and USAID for the worthy initiative and pledged his committee commitment to support the project implementation in the two counties.

For his part Cllr. Alben Greaves, who represented the Minister of Justice urged CSOs/CBOs to network in key project areas and build synergies to ensure enhance project implementation in the counties, accordioning to him, the Ministry of Justice stands prepared to support CSOs/CBOs in fostering their project activities in the fifteen counties.