Liberia: Tamma Corporation's 'School Management Software Solution' Sets to Take Over University of Liberia's Digital Learning Platform

Monrovia — The state-run University of Liberia continues to make advances and improve its digital learning platform since it launched the program a few years ago.

FrontPage Africa has gathered that the University of Liberia is set to enter into a partnership agreement with 'School Management Software Solution', a digital learning platform owned by TAMMA Corporation, one of Liberia's leading technology companies.

This comes after the 'School Management Software Solution (School Mass) was selected by the University following a competitive bidding process.

The Chief Executive Officer of TAMMA Corporation, Abdullah Kamara said he was delighted that School Mass was selected by the University of Liberia to manage its digital learning platform following a competitive bidding process.

Mr. Kamara said School Mass is the company's platform that enables school administrators, students, parents, as well as parents and sponsors to have better shared vision information about their schools.

"We are really delighted and happy to have been chosen as the vendor for the UL school management system. As you may be aware, TAMMA Corporation is Liberia's leading technology company, we have developed several applications for consumer use and for specific customers," he said.

Mr. Kamara fell short of explaining in detail about the contract in terms of the duration and other components, but said when the agreement is consummated, School Mass will take over all of the services including application, testing, admission, student enrollment and storing of students' record and data.

He said as the Ministry of education's trusted partner, several institutions including high schools and colleges have signed with School Mass.

Helping with faster decisions, and providing better feedback in their records tracking within their schools, the platform provides a more convenient, efficient and centralized way to manage various school processes and improve communication within their institution.

Some of its features include a real time school revenue tracking, real-time payment reconciliation, student enrollment management, easy student records management, easy online payment and tracking of payments records, online application, registration and payment and easy class planning and access to schedule, easy access to grades and past records from anywhere and at any time, transferring from one school to another has been made easy and fast, Free website design. These packages are offered to high schools (K-12th grade), T-VETs and colleges and universities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kamara, speaking further, said he was glad that the Liberian company was chosen by the university.

"We are particularly happy because the University of Liberia is the biggest university in the country. The most complex one and that has well over 20,000 students."

"The choice for School Mass gives an indication that indeed our company is up to something great and our platform will ease the way students interact with the university, ease the way the university runs their day-to-day academic and administrative operations."

"I am confident that we are going to make a big mark at the University. The students will be ambassadors for us, and appreciate our services."

He noted that the company has multiple platforms that are all integrated. One of them is eWallie, the digital platform for money payment. The eWallie platform has been rivaling mobile money, and it can be used to pay bills, pay salaries, buy goods and services and do online shopping, among others.

The company has since been certificated by the Central Bank of Liberia and several institutions have signed up to its services. One of them is the Monrovia City Corporation.

If integrated, Karama noted that eWallie can be used by students of the University of Liberia to pay their fees. He thanked the UL Administration and expressed that the two institutions will experience cordial and formidable partnership in years to come.