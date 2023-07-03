Liberia: Grace Kpaan Becomes LINU Vice Standard Bearer, Calls On Voters to Fulfill Prophecy By Electing Dr. Moniba

Monrovia — Grace Kpaan, who was chosen by Dr. Clarence Moniba as his running mate in the upcoming October 10, 2023, Presidential Election, addressed enthusiastic supporters, stating that voting the Liberia National Union (LINU) into power would fulfill the historical legacy of his father, Dr. Harris Moniba. Dr. Moniba, who served as Vice President to former President Samuel Doe, was expected to assume the presidency following the untimely death of the slain former Liberian President.

Dr. Moniba served as Liberia's Vice President until the death of President Doe in 1990.

During the nomination ceremony at the party headquarters in Sinkor, Madam Kpaan called upon the religious community and the Liberian people to fulfill what she referred to as a prophecy.

"We call on the churches to help fulfill this prophecy. When the righteous rule, the people rejoice, and we are urging every Liberian to contribute towards fulfilling this prophecy," she said.

Madam Kpaan further stated, "When President Samuel K Doe passed away, the rightful successor should have been Dr. Harris Fumba Moniba. However, due to the war, this succession was bypassed. On October 10, you have the opportunity to make history and uphold the constitution of Liberia. Although he is no longer with us, his son carries on his legacy."

Additionally, Madam Kpaan assured LINU supporters that if elected, her team would establish a "new Liberia."

During the previous Ellen Johnson Sirleaf-led government, the LINU Vice Standard Bearer was at the center of a recording referred to as "You eat, I eat."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing the supporters, she clarified, saying, "I made the recording, and I released the recording. I was recording a lawmaker who was demanding personal benefits. He didn't say 'you eat, I eat.' Instead, he said, 'I eat, you eat, the Minister eats.' And I expressed my concern about engaging in such behavior, to which he replied that he would take care of himself."

"We envision a Liberia where no one takes advantage of others. If you don't actively participate with your family members in bringing about the change we desire, our progress will be hindered," she emphasized.

Madam Kpaan stated that a LINU government would lift every Liberian out of poverty, ensuring that the country's resources are shared equitably among all citizens.

"Do you know why they call you 'grass rooters'? The root is underground. They want you to remain underground, but in the new Liberia, you will rise again," she declared.

Furthermore, Madam Kpaan stated, "Our country possesses abundant resources that every Liberian can benefit from. That is the Liberia we strive to build."

She concluded, "We have personally visited the ghettos and prostitution camps. We want to empower you to become better Liberian citizens. A new Liberia will provide you with better educational opportunities."