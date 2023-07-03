Liberia: Changing the Narrative - CDC Bong for Weah Takes Center Stage Ahead of October Presidential Elections

Gbarnga — Over the last two years, Bong County has been a hot political war zone for President George Weah and his ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) over allegations of his government's failure to do more in the county.

Apart from tangibles, many Bongese (residents) have been very bitter with the president for not giving any top governmental positions to their kinsmen since the dismissal of former Agriculture Minister, Mogana Flomo, Jr. three years ago.

These contentions have been swelling across the county, simply due to the silence of the president's messengers in the county.

But the narrative is said to be changing over the last two months following the official launch of "CDC-Bong for Weah", an auxiliary of the ruling party based in the County.

The CDC Bong for Weah is a conglomeration of Bong County citizens working in and out of government who believe that President Weah deserves the support of the vote-rich county in the pending October polls due to his government's contributions to the developmental drive of the county over the past six years.

The team is headed by Deputy Finance Minister for Economic Management, Augustus Jonathan Flomo, viewed by many as a neutral player, and a better unifier. Emmanuel Lomax, former GSA boss and currently Director General of the National Archives and Records, a major opinion leader in Sanoyea, who is also a former Legislator.

Others are Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Public Works, Joseph Todd, a son of Zota District, and Deputy Minister for T-VET at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, a son of Sanoyea District , Peter Bemah, are all part of the new movement for Weah's reelection.

Others are Assistant Minister for Administration, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Famata Leelai Bracewell, of Panta, former Assistant Minister for Economic Policy, Ministry of Finance Development Planning and a native of Suakoko District, James Dorbor Sao, Assistant Minister, Technical Service, Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), David B. Kolleh, a son of Sanoyea District, Assistant Minister for Public Affairs, Ministry of National Defense, Sam Kingsford Collins, and former Assistant Minister for Mines at the Ministry of Mines and a native of Zeanzue Clan, William Thompson, who is vying for office in District #6, lower Bong County, while Mr. Edwin Juah, a former lawmaker of Zota District, is serving as advisor.

Since its launch in the county, the team has managed to reach out to citizens, explaining to locals and pinpointing the work of the government in every sector.

Due to the hard work of the team, the nerve is said to be calming and the president's once cherished Bong, is said to be reverting to status quo.

In the capital, Gbarnga, about seven out of every ten interviewed say they prefer a second term mandate for President Weah and his CDC, courtesy of the hard work of Bong for Weah.

Like in many counties, one key factor that is said to be greatly helping the CDC is the government's commitment to paying the WASSCE fees of twelve graders over the last six years, considering the fact that many parents cannot afford to underwrite such cost.

Minister Flomo and team are visibly seen in the county every week, engaging citizens and reconnecting with disenchanted partisans of the CDC.

Their mission to reclaim vote-rich Bong is said to be gaining momentum everyday as their engagements are leaving absolutely no stone unturned in ensuring that the number accumulated in 2017 doubles in October.

Bongese appear to be trooping in to show their love and admiration for President Weah as they feel comfortable working with him through their own sons and daughters.

What has Weah Done in Bong?

The Liberian Government and the British Government have signed and completed an agreement to construct a 150 megawatts Hydro Power plant on the St. Paul River in Bong County. The Dam when completed will be the largest hydropower dam in the history of Liberia. This Dam will provide tons for jobs for the communities and help accelerate economic development in the county.

The Weah Administration has completed the Bong side of the Gbarnga to Salayea road and has secured additional funding to complete the Lofa side of the road. Working is progressing.

The government of Liberia is also executing the construction of 100 pro-poor housing units along the Gbarnga and Nyanequelleh roads respectively.

The project is 50 percent complete.

The Government of Liberia has approved the allotment of US$1 Million (One Million) United States Dollars for the Bong Technical College, renovation works are currently ongoing.

The pavement of Major streets in Gbarnga is 80% complete.

Bong County is also enjoying government-funded $65 Dollars Transco-Global power grid. Local businesses have seen a drop in their marginal cost of production (overhead cost), leading to an increase in revenue.

Bong County is hosting the largest regional cash hub in North-Central Liberia. Reducing travel time for commercial Banks and Civil servants throughout the county.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government of Liberia has approved allotment US$500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) for the rehabilitation of the C.B. Dumbar Hospital. The government has also approved US$800,000 for the Phebe Hospital in Suakoko Bong County

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of public works has secured a contractor for the construction of the Kokoya Road. Civil works are ongoing.

The government of Liberia has paid in full the WASCE/WAEC fees of both 12th and 9th Graders who just sat the Examination.

The government of Liberia has secured a contractor for construction of the first ever sports park in Bong County. The land has been secured and deeded. Contractors are being mobilized to begin the project. The project is funded by both MLG Gold and the Government of Liberia.

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education are currently elevating the Gboveh High school to T-VET level. This will ensure students are able to do academia and technical education together.

The Government of Liberia through LACE are constructing a Women's Market on the outskirts of Gbarnga as a way of women empowerment.

The RAP payment of property owners along the Gbarnga Lofa road is ongoing following the release of additional funding by the Ministry of Finance.