Liberia: Students of Cummings Model Science and Technology School Undertake Ground-Breaking Projects At 3rd Annual Science Fair

Payneville — The Alexander B. Cummings Model Science and Technology School (ABCMSTS) came alive last week when the school, rated as one the best STEM schools in the Liberia, hosted its 3rd Annual Science Fair.

The fair, which concluded on Wednesday, was organized under the theme, "Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Development."

It was a two-day affair with Day One devoted to the Junior High Division and Day Two, the Senior High Division.

Gracing the occasion were scientists, educators, businesspeople, parents and guardians along with Mrs. Teresa Cummings, Dr. Wede Elliott Brownell both of Cummings Africa Foundation, Rev. Rose Barnes Farhat - the Chairperson of the School Board and Mrs. Victoria K. Kennedy a Liberian business professional.

The Fair featured the Mobile Clinic which was manned by the ABCMSTS nursing aide students in collaboration with Pipeline Health Center and the C.H.E.R.I. Foundation. People entering the clinic were able to get their temperature checked, blood pressure monitored and malaria smear. Counseling was provided for any positives and they were directed to the nearest doctor office for further evaluation.

A panel of judges reviewed, questioned and observed contestants in the hall after which they deliberated to shortlist contestants. The shortlisted contestants were then invited into the deliberation room where individually or if in a group, they demonstrated their projects capabilities and endured intense questioning. Finally, the shortlisted contestants were narrowed down to 3 winners individually and or groups per division.

"Today's awards ceremony brought together the entire school community. Everyone shared the common vision to increase participation in STEM education which goes beyond school subjects," said Mrs. Madea Herring Mensah, Principal of ABCMSTS.

"It gives a skill set that governs the way we think and behave. STEM education helps us to solve the challenges the world faces today and more importantly, it prepares all students to become game changers of our nation, Liberia."

She said the theme of this 2023 fair, "Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Development," allowed students to focus on Liberia and then the world in general.

Meet the winners

A total of 53 projects entered into the fair and evaluated by more than ten judges.

In the Junior High Division, Students Victor M. Audi & Jonathan M. Tarpeh of the 9th Grade emerged is 1st place winners with Project #24 titled Standard Electrical Wiring. Student Jasmine C. Dunbar of the 8th Grade with Project #22: Electronic Vehicle took the2nd Place, while the 3rd Place award went to Wallace Gbassay of Project #1: Recycling Plastic Bottles into Furniture.

In the Senior High Division, Student Elias M. Chebli, Derrick Synder & Sylvester Leaman of 10th and 11th Grades took the 1st place with Project #9 Solar Tracker IO. J. Siaka Morris & Paul P. Morris of 11th Grade came second with Project #13: Watering plants utilizing Solar Power, and Zaron B. Isaiah, Tyra L. Gray & Lemu Jallah all of 10th Grade emerged as 3rd place winners with Project #2: Solar System 3D Model.

Meanwhile, the Judges include Alieu Bockarie, Data Administrator/Programmer, Mr. Gabriel L. Nelson - ADARA Consultants, Caleb Massalay - Software Consultant, Ms. Sangay M. Freeman - Div. of STEM, MOE, Mr. Archie Forpho -CEO, INNOGNITE and Ms. Dorothy D. Gocol - President, Liberia Society of Women Engineers.

Others are Ms. Julian Cooke - Medical Doctor in Training, Mr. Joseph B. Wayne - Professor, UL, Mr. Owen Blay - IT Specialist, Ms. Faith Dixon - Microbiologist and Mr. Mustapha Bah - Director of Education - INNOGNITE

On behalf of the Cummings Africa Foundation and the "highly esteemed" judges, the Principal thanked the winners for their exceptional talents.

The ABCMSTS Science Fair has been an annual event of the school since its maiden edition was launched in June 2021 under the school's former Principal, Mrs. Cheryl Flah-Kiahon.

