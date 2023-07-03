Nigeria: Airports Renaming - Group Fingers Govt Over Non-Inclusion of Women

THE Federal Government have been called out following the non-inclusion of women in the recent renaming of 15 airports after some renowned Nigerians.

This came even as a non governmental organisation, Women in Politics Forum, appealed to the Federal Government to name more national monuments after women.

The group insisted that the omission could not be an oversight but an indication of the poor recognition of women's roles in nation-building. Speaking to newsmen over the development, the Chairperson of the organisation, Mrs Ebere Ifendu, stated that the non-representation of women on the list was of concern.

According to her, "Many Nigerian women contributed directly or indirectly to the attainment of independence and are still contributing immensely to national development.

"However, they are not often given the level of recognition required.

"We have women like Gambo Sawaba, Fumilayo Ransome Kuti and Maryam Babangida, who opened the path for Nigerian women and many more."

Ifendu also stated that, "These brave women defied our highly patriarchal setting to contribute to humanity and should be well celebrated at any given opportunity.

"For instance, I looked through the recent list of 15 airports renamed after some renowned Nigerians and I did not see any woman on the list.

"This is disheartening and I urge the Federal Government and relevant authorities to recognise women more.

She said: "The only airport we have named after a woman in the whole of Nigeria is Magaret Ekpo International Airport in Cross River State.

"We are not just asking the Federal Government to name more airports after women but other national monuments.

"Women should also be represented in every sector of the economy in the present administration."