Africa: Morocco Holds Italy in Pre-Women's World Cup Preparation Match

3 July 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

First preparation match for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ for Morocco. The Atlas Lionesses challenge Italy, selection also engaged for the next Women's World Cup.

Morocco's FIFA Women's World Cup™ preparations were intensified on Saturday, 1 July after playing against Italy in an evenly balanced fixture that ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Not intimidated by their opponents at the Paolo-Mazza stadium, the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations silver-medallists held their own against their European opponents who found it difficult to break them down.

Fatima Tagnaout, who was voted best player in last year's TotalEnergies Women's AFCON gave the Italians something to think about in the 35th minute with a powerful strike which was saved by the keeper.

Kenza Chappelle, who played for France's youth team got her first Atlas Lioness cap and caused a lot of problems for the Italian defense throughout her debut.

Italy came out a better side in the second half as they launched attack after attack but were met by a well-structured Moroccan defense.

Khadija Er-Rmichi, who is high in confidence following AS Far gold medal in the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League showed great composure in denying a well taken strike by Valentina Giacinti in the closing stages of the match.

Both sides were well structured in the match, with both coaches giving their substitutes a run to assess the readiness for the world showpiece set to take place in New Zealand and Australia between 20 July and 20 August.

Morocco will now prepare to face Switzerland on Wednesday at the Stade de la Schutzenwiese.

