Nigeria: Oshoala, Ebi Headline Nigeria Squad for Women's World Cup

Five-time African Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala will headline a 23-strong Nigeria squad for next month's FIFA Women's World Cup to be played in Australia and New Zealand.

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi was also named in the squad relase on Friday for her sixth World Cup appearance, adding her valuable experience and leadership to the team.

In a highly anticipated announcement coach Randy Waldrum named the two prominent players in the squad as the Super Falcons trainer seeks to make a big impact at the global tournament.

Oshoala, who recently triumphed in the UEFA Women's Champions League with Barcelona, will bring her exceptional skills to the global stage.

As a proven goal-scorer and influential presence on the field, Oshoala's contributions will be instrumental to Nigeria's quest for success.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Ebi is set to embark on her sixth World Cup campaign, adds valuable experience and leadership to the team.

Her role as captain reflects her remarkable dedication and commitment to Nigerian football.

Ebi's astute defensive prowess and ability to inspire her teammates will be vital as they navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

One notable returnee to the squad is Desire Oparanozie.

The talented striker, who plays for Wuhan Chegu Jianghan in China, was unable to join her teammates for the TotalEnergies Women's African Cup of Nations due to the stringent health regulations enforced by her club.

Oparanozie's presence will undoubtedly bolster the Super Falcons' attacking options and provide a formidable threat to opposing defenders.

Spain-based Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene is the notable exception, having inspired the West Africans' attack at the last TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

Besides Okobi-Okeoghene, Lokomotiv Moscow striker Chinonyerem Macleans, Besiktas forward Vivian Ikechukwu, Sporting Braga midfielder Peace Efih, Saint Ettiene star Regina Otu, and Rivers Angels star Akudo Ogbonna also missed out.

However, Waldrum kept confidence in the majority of players who were involved in last year's Women's Afcon outing where the nine-time African champions had an underwhelming campaign, finishing fourth, after a 1-0 third-place loss to Zambia.

Surprise selections are midfield pair Jennifer Echegini of Florida State University, USA, and former Nigeria U20 star Deborah Abiodun, who now plays for Pittsburgh University, USA.

Nigeria holds a commendable record in women's football, with an impressive nine previous participations in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Their most notable achievement to date came in 1999 when Rita Nwadike's squad reached the quarter-finals, marking a historic milestone for Nigerian women's football.

The 23 Nigerian players selected for the Women's World Cup 2023 include a mix of talent from various clubs around the world:

The selected for the Women's World Cup 2023 are as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France)

Tochukwu Oluehi (Hakkarigucu Spor FC, Türkiye)

Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Defenders:

Onome Ebi (Abia Angels, Nigeria)

Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alavés, Spain)

Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas JK, Türkiye)

Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England)

Rofiat Imuran (Reims Stadium, France)

Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA)

Oluwatosin Demehin (Reims Stadium, France)

Midfielders:

Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard FC, Sweden)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain)

Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels, Nigeria)

Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA)

Forwards:

Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, Kentucky, USA)

Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain)

Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA)

Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain)

Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Chegu Jianghan, China)

Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia)

Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Nigeria Match Schedule

July 21, 2023

Nigeria vs Canada - Kickoff at 3:30 PM (Lagos time), AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia

July 27, 2023

Australia vs Nigeria - Kickoff at 11:00 AM (Lagos time), Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia

July 31, 2023

Ireland vs Nigeria - Kickoff at 11:00 AM (Lagos time), Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia