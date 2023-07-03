Africa: U23 Star Doumbia - 'We Are Close to Achieving Our Goals'

Mali U23 star midfielder Cheickna Doumbia says they are close to achieving their dream at the TotalEnergies U23 Africa Cup of Nations after they secured their place in the semi-finals.

Doumbia, the second goal scorer for Mali against Niger in their final group stage match, was named the TotalEnergies Man of the Match following their progress to the last four.

The Shabab Al-Ahli forward appeared at the press conference moments after the final whistle after he was handed the personal award for his performance during their last Group B match.

He stated, "We have reached the semi-finals. We are ready to face Morocco. Mali has some impressive assets to showcase. The further we progress in the tournament, the closer we get to achieving our goals."

Smiling and relaxed, the 20-year-old player expressed his gratitude to coach Badara Alou Diallo for his expertise, saying, "As a Malian, I am proud to have him as our coach. He is a role model for me. Thanks to his vision of the game and his discipline, Mali has reached the semi-finals of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations for the first time, and we don't want to stop here," concluded the young Eagle.

Mali will be seeking to make history on Tuesday,when face the host country, Morocco, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Complex.

The winner of the match will qualify for the Olympic Games to be played in Paris next year.