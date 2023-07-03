Africa: Mali Braces for Showdown Against Morocco With Confidence, Says Coach Diallo

The head coach of the Mali U23 team has expressed unwavering confidence in his players as they prepare to face the host nation in the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Following a convincing 2-0 victory against Niger at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday, Mali secured their place in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Coach Badra Alou Diallo's team entered the final group match in third place with three points, while Egypt and Niger had four points each.

However, Mali rose to the occasion and emerged with maximum points.

"We fear nothing. Even before the match, we had mentally prepared ourselves to face Morocco in the event of qualification. My players are eagerly looking forward to stepping onto the pitch and engaging in this game," Diallo confidently asserted.

The coach emphasized that the two days leading up to the semifinals will provide an opportunity for his team to regroup and make thorough preparations, as the stakes are high in this crucial stage of the competition.

"Despite facing challenges from the Niger team in the first half, our boys remained focused throughout the game. During halftime, I specifically spoke to our attackers, urging them not to be discouraged and to maintain composure," added the determined Malian coach.

As the semi-final clash against Morocco approaches, the Mali U23 team exudes a resolute mindset, prepared to confront any obstacles that lie ahead.

Diallo's unwavering belief in his players' abilities serves as a driving force as they aim to continue their remarkable journey in the TotalEnergies CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.