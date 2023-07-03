Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - My Team Was Physically Exhausted - Niger Coach Yahaya

Niger faced a decisive Group B match against Mali in the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, fully aware that even a draw would secure their spot in the next round.

However, it was Mali who made a statement by defeating Niger 2-0 in a match held in Rabat.

Reflecting on the match, Niger coach Zakariaou Ibrahim Yahaya acknowledged the strength of the Mali team and their own attempts to perform well, which unfortunately fell short.

"We displayed a certain naivety during crucial moments. Moreover, I have the impression that my boys were physically exhausted, as many of the strategies discussed before the match were not implemented," added Yahaya.

Despite the loss, the Niger coach expressed pride in his team for representing themselves admirably in the tournament.

"We will continue our learning process. Our opponents this evening have waited for their third participation in this tournament to finally reach the semi-finals. Through hard work and determination, I am confident that we will improve in future endeavors," he added.

Although Niger's journey in the tournament ends here, the valuable experience gained from competing at the CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations they think will contribute to their growth as a team.

As they bid farewell to this edition, they remain determined to build on their performance and strive for even better outcomes in the future.