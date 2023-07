Nigeria: Allow Nigerians to Thrive Abroad, Gynecologist Tells Govt

An obstetrician and gynecologist based in Toronto, Canada, Professor Leke Badmos has asked the federal government to allow Nigerians thrive abroad amid growing migration of Nigerian youths often called 'Japa syndrome.'

He also appealed to the government to improve on the medical sector by creating an enabling environment for professionals and investors to thrive in order to tame the challenge of medical tourism.

Badmos said this while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta at the inauguration of a specialist hospital.

The medical expert submitted that there are no big deals about medical and infrastructural developments in the developed nations that could not be replicated in Nigeria if the government creates an enabling environment.

"A lot of things being done in those places were done by the people.

"Government just made rules, laws and an enabling environment. This is what I am encouraging the government to do (in Nigeria). People will do so many things including all of you.

"There's no big deal about those places. People do things. You look around, there are laws, you don't see police or military everywhere. There are hospitals, people do their work, people should be well paid and there should be enabling facilities. I trust this government and I am sure they will do their best," Badmos said.

On Japa syndrome, the gynecologist said there is nothing the government can do to stop migration, saying "In most countries all over the world, people come and go."

Rather, he urged the government to allow Nigerians migrating to thrive wherever they find themselves.