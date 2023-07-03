Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - 'Facing Ghana Was Physically Demanding' - Fofana

Guinea's midfielder, Ibrahim Breze Fofana, expressed his joy at reaching the semi-finals of the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Fofana was awarded the TotalEnergies Man of the Match after scoring the goal that secured Guinea's 1-1 draw with Ghana and their place in the knockout stage.

"Facing Ghana was physically demanding. But I want to thank all my teammates for their hard work, which helped us achieve this," said Fofana.

When asked about the coach's halftime instructions when they were trailing, Fofana said that Cisse advised them on how to move and create more space to secure victory.

The midfielder acknowledged that the upcoming semi-final will be even more challenging. "We will continue to prepare diligently and approach each game as it comes," added Fofana.