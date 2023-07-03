Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Guinea Coach Cisse Credits Players for Hard Work

The head coach of the Guinea U23 team, Morlaye Cisse, has credited his players for their hard work, which has led to their qualification for the semi-finals of the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Guinea advanced to the knockout stage after battling back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Ghana in a Group A match played at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier on Friday night.

Speaking after his team secured qualification as the second team in Group A behind Morocco, Cisse expressed praise for his players' efforts. "I never doubted the capabilities of my players, even after we conceded a goal in the first half," said Cisse.

The coach emphasized the need to continue working hard as they are now one step away from qualifying for the Paris Olympic Games.

"The players have shown tremendous fighting spirit and have proven, since the start of the tournament, that they have the desire to win," added Cisse.

Regarding the goalkeeper's three costly mistakes in the group matches, Cisse mentioned that he would still choose him for the upcoming matches as it is part of the learning process.

Cisse also highlighted the promising future of Guinean football, stating that this group of players is under no pressure and is eager to learn.

The Guinea team will now face the top team from Group B in the semi-final stage on July 4th in Tangier.