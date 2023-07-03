Liberia: CDC Nominates U.S. Sanctioned Nathaniel Mcgill As Senatorial Candidate for Margibi County

Margibi County — Former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel F. McGill, who has been sanctioned by the United States Treasury Department for public corruption, has been nominated by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to run as the senatorial candidate for Margibi County in the upcoming October 10 polls.

Mr. McGill emerged as the sole candidate after being elected unopposed by delegates during the party's primary held in Margibi. The primary aimed to select representative and senatorial candidates for the CDC in the October 10 Legislative and Presidential Elections across the five districts of Margibi County.

In September, Mr. McGill, along with two other high-ranking officials of President Weah's government, resigned following public pressure in response to the sanctions imposed by the United States. Despite widespread public outcry and condemnation from prominent figures and institutions within the county, Mr. McGill's supporters from across Margibi petitioned him to run for the county's senatorial seat.

Despite the controversy surrounding his candidacy, the CDC chose to nominate Mr. McGill on its ticket. Initial reports suggested that some party officials were hesitant to accept his nomination; however, it was later confirmed that his nomination had been accepted.

During the primary, Mr. Daddy Gibson, Chairman of the Margibi branch of the Coalition for Democratic Change, cast a white ballot on behalf of the delegates, effectively making Mr. Nathaniel F. McGill the only candidate representing the party in the senatorial race.