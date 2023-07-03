Liberia: Opposition Lawmakers Previously Opposed to IDA U.S.$56 Million Loan Summersault in Vote

Monrovia — In a stunning turn of events, the Liberian Senate faced an unprecedented situation on Thursday, June 29, 2023, as several opposition senators defected during a crucial vote on the ratification of a US$65 million loan agreement from the International Development Association (IDA).

During the vote, sixteen (16) senators voted in favor of the passage of the loan agreement, while eight (8) senators, including Darius Dillon (LP-Montserrado County), James Biney (NPP-Mary Land County), Johnathan BoyCharles-Sogbie (ANC-River-Gee County), Nyounblee Karnga-Lawrence (LP-Grand Bassa County), Gboto Kanneh (IND-Gbapolu County), Prince Moye (UP-Bong County), Prince Johnson (MDR-Nimba County), and Jeremiah Kpan-Koung (MDR-Nimba County), voted against it.

The opposition senators expressed concerns about the loan's unprecedented nature and raised questions about its timing and procedural aspects. They argued that the passage of the loan agreement did not adhere to the standing order and violated the established rules of the legislature, which require multiple readings before passage.

However, some senators, including Conmany Wesseh (UP-River-Gee County), Francis Paye (RiverCess County), who recently joined ranks with the Unity Party, Daniel Flomo Naathn (ANC-Gbapolu County), Willington Geevon-Smith (Rivercess County), another Unity Party collaborator, and Dr. Henrique Tokah (IND-Bong County), as well as J. Milton Teahjay (UP-Sinoe County), voted in favor of the loan agreement.

This decision comes just two days after these senators publicly expressed concerns about the loan's timeliness. Senator Geevon-Smith emphasized that his vote was contingent upon the Ministry of Finance submitting a written program detailing how the funds would be utilized. However, Senator Smith changed his stance a day later, stating that he now supported the loan agreement.

Notably, Senator Conmany Wesseh presented an argument in favor of the loan agreement, much to the dismay of his colleagues. He highlighted that the financial instrument was included in the 2023 passed fiscal budget as a line item called 'extended budget support.' Wesseh cautioned that rejecting the loan agreement would mean canceling $65 million from a budget that already faces a shortfall of over $40 million. Nevertheless, rumors persist regarding potential financial inducements offered to lawmakers, but these claims have yet to be independently verified by FrontPageAfrica.

Furthermore, critics of the government have voiced disapproval of the loan, alleging that the funds may be misused as campaign money. However, the loan agreement was signed between the Government and the International Development Association on June 19, 2023, extending a credit of US$65,000,000.00 to Liberia in two installments. The repayment schedule spans from July 15, 2029, to January 15, 2035, with an interest rate of 8.33334%, culminating in a final repayment.

Overall, the unexpected defection of opposition senators has added significant drama and controversy to the debate surrounding the $65 million loan agreement in the Liberian Senate.