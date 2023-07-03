Ghana: Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Businessman ...Over Gh¢3m Dud Cheque

The Accra Circuit has issued a warrant for the arrest of a businessman for allegedly issuing a dud cheque of GH¢3 million.

Alhaji Fareed Yakubu, 40, is alleged to have issued the dud cheque to the complainant for the payment of a debt.

According to a statement signed and issued in Accra by Chief Inspector Kwabena Danso of the Greater Accra Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, Alhaji Yakubu, the suspect, was believed to be hiding in Accra Township and East Legon.

The police said, Alhaji Yakubu is chocolate in colour, a Dagomba and citizen of Tamale in the Northern Region.

The police has appealed to members of the public, who have information on the whereabouts of the suspect, to report to Accra Regional Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Department.

The statement also urged anybody with information on the Alhaji Yakubu to contact the nearest police station or call telephone number 0243504357 for prompt police assistance.