Ghana: Tanker Drivers Union Suspends Strike

Tema — After a marathon meeting between the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ministry of Transport yesterday, the union has come to an agreement to suspend their sit down industrial action.

The suspension of the four-day strike took immediate effect after midnight this morning.

The government delegation to the negotiation was led by the Ministers of Roads and Highways and that of Transport, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah and Mr Kwaku Asiamah respectively.

The meeting which was earlier scheduled at the Tanker Drivers Union office near the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), had to be moved to the BOST compound in Kpone, due to the charged atmosphere at the union's office.

Tens of the union's members attempted to accost their executives, should they agree to call off the strike.

A communique read on behalf of the parties by Mr Sunday Alabi, national vice chairman of the union, said the meeting agreed on a three-point resolution.

"That access roads to the depots in Kumasi, Takoradi and Buipe are improved.

"Works on these access roads will commence by today, June 30, 2023.

"A seven-member committee, (three from the Ministry of Roads and Highways, and four from the union) has been set up to monitor progress of works in Tema, Kumasi, Takoradi and Buipe."

The communique added that: "Though works are currently ongoing on the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Road, the contractor on the road will increase his equipment holding on the road to ensure that riding quality is improved within three weeks.

Earlier the two ministers and their entourage toured the said road at Tema to ascertain things for themselves.

Mr Amoako-Atta noted that the contractor had returned to site, adding that crash stones had been poured in some sections of the road which got flooded anytime it rained, saying a roller was also at site.

According to him the road had been re-engineered and promised to visit the site once every week.