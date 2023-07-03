Liberia: We'll Be Agressive for Liberia

President George M. Weah has informed outgoing United States Ambassador Michael A. McCarthy that his government will be aggressive for what is right for Liberia.

Speaking at a program marking the 247th Anniversary of the Independence of the United States held yesterday at the Executive Pavilion in Monrovia, the Liberian leader noted, "Together, we will continue to be aggressive for what is right for Liberia, in order to save Liberia from those who want to be aggressive for what is wrong for Liberia.

President Weah furthered, "We are also very proud of the leadership role the United States has played, and continues to play, on the world stage. We pledge to remain your traditional friend and ally and to fight along with you in our common cause in defense of democracy across the world.

The Liberian Chief Executive noted, "It is in this light that Liberia supports United Nations and international concerted efforts for the restoration of lasting peace in Ukraine. We will remain united in our common stance on human rights, good governance, and the rule of law."

President Weah expressed thanks and appreciation to Ambassador Michael A. McCarthy, who leaves Liberia shortly after ending a successful tour of duty in Liberia since January 2021.

He added, "I wish to say to you in this public manner, Ambassador McCarthy that Liberia and Liberians appreciate the work you have done here during your tour of duty. It is our hope that you will be successful in all your future endeavors."

President at the same time, congratulated Mr. Joel Maybury, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of the United States in Monrovia who he said will shortly be ending his tour of duty in Monrovia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am pleased to join you and millions of Americans across the world, to commemorate the Two Hundred and Forty-seventh (247th) Anniversary of the Independence of the United States. Let me first convey warmest greetings and felicitations to you, Mr. Ambassador, and through you, to the Honorable Joseph R. Biden, Jr., President of the United States, and the Government and illustrious People of the United States, on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia, and in my own name," the Liberian leader noted.

He pointed out that Liberia is a natural and mutual ally of the United States adding, "Some of the founding fathers of the Republic of Liberia came out of the United States. They came here in pursuit of Liberty, Justice, and Equality. Although Liberia was never a colony of the United States, Liberians were not left alone in their struggle to defend their independence and sovereignty."

President Weah averred that the United States declared a special interest in Liberia maintaining its sovereignty, and has worked diligently since the country's humble beginnings as Africa's first Republic to ensure that we have remained an independent country throughout our existence. He added, "We are grateful for this stand and equally proud of our relationship."

Among other things, President added, "Our two countries have shared values and common positions on political ideology, liberal democracy, open capitalist economic systems, human rights, and the exercise and protection of the rights of our citizens. We hold these shared values as sacred, and will continue to defend them without compromise."