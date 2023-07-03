Liberia: Woman, 27, Caught With Arms, Ammunition in Yekeh's Office

Early Sunday morning, a young woman identified as Watta Kollie was caught with a stolen laptop and a bag containing armed and ammunition in the Old Road office of District#10 Representative, Yekeh Kolubah.

According to Rep. Kolubah, he was called by one of his securities named Joseph while on his way to the office as he usually does every morning. He furthered that when he received the call, he called the Director of Police and the 103 but got no answer assuming they were in Church.

He later called the 105 of the Liberia National Police who picked up his call and sent some officers to the scene.

In the presence of the police and some journalists, Watta narrated and admitted that stealing is what she usually does for survival. She claimed she embarked on her normal "hustle " journey earlier in the morning and went on the Old Road via town where she entered a zinc roundhouse and discovered the bag containing the weapon under a mattress in the house and took it away but never an idea on how to sell it.

She added that in continuation of her journey, she arrived at the office of the Representative around the Old Road Market but said she didn't know it was his office.

She then hid the gun near the kitchen to continue her daily stealing hustle. Luckily for her, the office door was opened so she entered and took a laptop belonging to a staff of Rep. Kolubah.

Watta furthered that on her way out, she was seen by a guy who was one of Rep. Kolubah's securities and was questioned about her presence and the items she carried. "I lied to him that my daughter's father was after me so I was looking for a place to hide," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to her, the guy repeated the question but she lied once more saying the laptop was a copybook but was later known that she was a criminal.

At first, she said she was afraid to be mobbed so she lied that she was sent and accompanied by two known hardcore criminals but after the police arrived, she somersaulted and confessed that she wasn't sent by anybody but rather it's her daily habit of going around to steal valuables from people to survive.

She was apprehended by the Liberia National Police and taken to the Zone 3 Deport in Congo Town for further investigation.

For his part, Representative Kolubah lamented and accused the Government of Liberia of being the one after his life and furthered that people have been placed in various security apparatus of this government to get rid of him.

Hon. Kolubah revealed that he has written the justice minister on so many occasions but the reply he got was the minister told him that the president instructed him to not get involved in any of his cases.