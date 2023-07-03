Ghana: Amputee Football Trials Tomorrow

The National Amputee Football Association of Ghana (NAFAG), managers of Ghana's Amputee football team will hold trials at the Wembley Park, Kotobabi tomorrow.

This follows the success of the Kumasi edition last Saturday.

The Technical Director for NAFAG, Mr Ali Jarra, said the Kumasi edition was successful, and were able to hunt for some great amputee footballers.

He urged amputee footballers to throng the venue on Saturday.

"It is open to all; we are looking for new talents to be groomed to form a formidable national team to represent the country in international competitions," he added.

"We are certain there are great players in the country that must be discovered and nurtured to become great sporting personalities to make the nation proud," he stressed.

The managers, he said were committed to ensuring the progress of amputee football in the country.