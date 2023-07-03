Ghana: 'Dynamically Made Camp 2023' B'ball Camp Ends

30 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Dynamically Made Camp 2023, a basketball talent development initiative, was held at the University of Ghana, Legon on Saturday with over 200 participants taking part in the exercise.

The project was founded by US-based female basketball sensation, Danea Mackey, with support from Titans of Africa, a youth and sports development group.

It was aimed at providing the platform for players to develop and become professionals.

Addressing the press, Ms Mackey said she was impressed with the turnout, adding that "everyone was committed to the course."

"I wanted to essentially give back to the society and ensure young people across Ghana and Africa at large contribute to the growth of their countries," she stressed.

On his part, the President of Titans Africa, Mohammed Nkosi, said they were pleased to create opportunities for the youth through sports.

He said with the support from the special guest for the event, Jerad Harrington, the basketball star, they would establish the first sports and entertainment district at the University of Ghana.

According to Jerad, it was an amazing experience having the opportunity to develop basketball in Ghana.

"I would bring on board my experience to teach the children how to become professionals on and off the court," he stated.

Ghana, he said has great talents and would do well to grow the image of basketball in the country and make it a powerhouse in the sport.

