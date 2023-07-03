Ghana: 'We Remain Resolute in Our Quest to Transform Lives and Businesses'

Vodafone Ghana has once again demonstrated its commitment to driving positive change in the Ashanti region through its Ashanti Month initiative aimed at supporting businesses, rewarding customer loyalty, and driving sustainable development in the region.

During the period, Vodafone Ghana undertook several activities to foster customer engagement. The company's senior management team made courtesy calls on some customers and held an exclusive dinner for long-standing customers.

Additionally, some of Vodafone's most loyal customers were hosted at a special dinner with Otumfuo as a heartfelt 'Thank You' for their patronage.

The telecom giant's month-long campaign included sponsorship of the 66th Asantehene Golf Open Championship, which was a mix of sports, customer engagement, and community development.

The Asantehene Golf Open Championship was graced by the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, who performed the ceremonial tee-off.

The tournament, held at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi, saw a gathering of golf enthusiasts, both amateurs and professionals, vying for glory for over four days.

The grand finale of the tournament was an exquisite royal dinner hosted by the Asantehene. The dinner included a lavish array of foods, melodic music, graceful dancing, and well-earned rewards to the winners of the golf tournament.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in his address, commended Vodafone Ghana for its unwavering support and loyalty.

Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, echoed this sentiment in her speech; "Our association with this prestigious tournament continues to strengthen our relationships with our valued clients, customers, and Asanteman," she remarked.

Vodafone's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives were in full swing during the Ashanti Month.

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation undertook various health and educational activities.

These included Healthfest, a free medical screening programme, donations to the Manhyia District Hospital's Antenatal Care unit, Homecoming; an initiative that paid the bills for insolvent patients at the same hospital.

Additionally, Vodafone launched nine ICT Hubs in collaboration with the Ghana Library Authority.

"We remain resolute in our quest to transform lives and businesses in alignment with our purpose of going further together," she said.