Ghana: GFA Exco Proposes New Nomination Fees for Elections

The Executive Council (ExCo) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has tabled a proposal for adoption at its upcoming congress to increase nomination fees for its elections.

The move, as explained by an FA statement signed by General Secretary, Mr Prosper Harrison Addo, was to enable the FA to raise enough revenue to meet the current cost of administration and logistics, transport and accommodation costs.

The proposal has marked a sharp increase of the Gh¢5,000 paid by FA Presidential aspirants to a whopping GH¢50,000.

For the Executive Council position, the nomination fee of GH¢2,500 in 2019 has been increased to GH¢15,000 with the Regional Football Association (RFA) Chairman position going for GH¢10,000 instead of the GH¢2,500 paid in the last elections.

The RFA slot for the Executive Council would go for GH¢5,000 while RFA Executive Council slot would attract a new fee of GH¢2,000 instead of the GH¢700 in 2019.

According to the statement, aspirants vying for the District Chairman position would pay GH¢1,000 instead of the GH¢500 while District Executive Council positions remained at GH¢500.

However, female aspirants would pay 50 per cent of the proposed new fees instead of the GH¢1,000 they paid ahead of the previous Elective Congress.

According to the FA, the proposal was founded on its regulations, specifically Article 8(1) of the GFA Election Regulation.

The Regulation provides that "No fees or charges of any sort shall be requested from any of the candidates at any point during the entire election procedure, unless the Congress of GFA has previously approved the rising of reasonable fees or charges which serve only to cover the respective administrative costs of the electoral procedure."

The statement, called on the Congress of the GFA to approve the new proposal to facilitate the upcoming elections although the GFA is yet to announce the date for the new elections with the current administration's mandate set to end in October 2023.

It is expected that the date would be announced at the July 10 29th Ordinary Congress at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).