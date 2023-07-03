Ghana Requires Selfless Leaders to Succeed - Alhaj Maulvi Salih

The Ameer and Missionary-in-charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Alhaj Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, has urged the country's leaders not to indulge in acts that will abuse the emotions of the citizenry.

He said no nation has been successful without a leadership clothed in humility, sincerity and determined to address the needs of the people instead of suppressing them to grief.

"A nation cannot be successful unless its leaders regard themselves as servants of the citizens who made them leaders," he added.

The Maulvi said these at the Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations of the Mission yesterday at Ashongman in Accra.

Alhaj Salih said the challenges and difficulties the citizenry go through daily had bitter consequences as such it is the duty of the leaders to make life comfortable for them.

These challenges which he stated as trials and tribulations are best known and many which psychologically pushes man to become completely dazzled and disoriented.

He indicated that that fear and grief which gave birth to most challenges of man have become a reality with so much deprivation.

Alhaj Salih said Allah in the Holy Qur'an pertaining to panic and fear explained that "And we will try you with something of fear and hunger and loss of wealth and lives, and fruits; but give glad tidings to the patient."

He urged Ghanaians not to allow trials and tribulations to draw the country backward because it is not rewarding to point accusing fingers as it is not productive to sit aloof.

"Trials serve as a wakeup call. They invite true believers to circumspection so let's end the blame game and help build a prosperous country through probity and accountability," he added.

The Ameer said Allah admonished that "each and every one is a shepherd, and as such each one of you shall be called to account for the herd that came under your care."