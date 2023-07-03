Ghana: Naba Wins 2023 National Cycling Championship

Michael Naba of the Accra-based FCG Cycling Club emerged winner of the 2023 National Cycling Championship which ended on Sunday at Ho in the Volta region.

The two-day event organised by the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) saw the young lad beat some established cyclists to win the ultimate Ghana Jersey and gold medal.

Naba crossed the finishing line in 4:01:13sec in a race that covered a distance of 139.2km with seven laps and an average speed of 34.58km/hr.

He was followed by Prince Kudufia of Team Epic, who finished in 4:03:02sec for the second position, while Sesi Emmanuel of Royal Cycling Club came third in 4:03:03sec.

In the elite women division which covered a distance of 65.2km with four laps, defending champion, Erica Sedro, maintained her title as she finished in 3:03:33sec with an average speed of 23.48km/hr.

She was followed by Florence Heridoh with a time of 3:35:01sec.

Abdul-Majeed Sanda from the Rainbow Club emerged winner in the men's junior division, which covered a distance of 79.44km with five laps and an average speed 31.36km/hr.

The event served as qualification for the upcoming Accra 2023 Africa Games and Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

Speaking after the event, the Vice President of the GCF, Mr Riyard Mohammed, said he was impressed with the level of competition, saying that "this year's competition has been very tough as compared to the previous edition."