Ghana: AOGA 2000 Launches Vision 2025 Project

The 2000 year group of the Aburi Girls' Senior High School, AOGA 2000, has launched a project dubbed "Vision 2025," which is aimed at raising funds towards the school's 79th Speech and Prize Giving Day celebration in 2025.

The AOGA 2000 will be hosting the event in two years as well as funding projects of their choice to help improve the school's infrastructure and create a more conducive teaching and learning environment for the present generation of students and staff to enhance the academic performance of the school, among other things.

Speaking at the official launch of the project at the National Banking College at the weekend, the president of the AOGA 2000, Madam Akua Boahemah Owusu Sekyere, said they want to mark their 25th year of exiting the walls of the "Bepow so hann, Nyame ne Hene" school in grand style.

"We have outlined a number of projects we want to undertake as part of hosting the 79th Speech and Prize Giving Day celebration, and looking at the magnitude of the project at hand, we need to put our house in order early to see to the successful completion of our plans."

She noted that the group wanted to get it right, hence the reason for coming out early to be able to "dot the Is and cross the Ts" well ahead of time to deliver an event par excellence come 2025."

According to her, a team had been tasked to come up with some project for them to consider for implementation.

"There is the need for past students to initiate projects that would help address some of the challenges and meet the demanding needs of students and staff of the school and not leave it to the school authorities alone; hence, we are launching Vision 2025 to raise funds to support them."

While thanking her executives and the entire group for their support in launching the project, Madam Sekyere called on all her colleagues to come on board to realise their dreams.

Incoming Global Communication Director for AOGA 2000, Grace Ofosu Donkor, announced that they would be coming up with activities and programmes aimed at raising funds for the projects.

The launch was spiced up with a cooking contest among the eight classes of school. The E class came out on top, while the Science and C classes followed in that order.

In attendance were old students, Dr Koryoe Anim Wright, incoming Global President of AOGA, Mrs Kristine Williams Lartey, AOGA National President, and Mrs Nana Asaa Odoi-Agyarko, a professional caterer, who were the judges of the cooking contest.