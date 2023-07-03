Nigeria: I Get 30 Calls Daily From Suffering Nigerians Seeking Help - Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar said he gets 30 calls daily from suffering Nigerians, who are seeking help.

Bwala stated this in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

The Atiku spokesperson decried what he described as the rate of hardship in the country.

Bwala, a former federal lawmaker, lamented the high cost of basic necessities in the country, including food items, transportation, goods and services, medicals and school fees.

He stated, "Nigerians are suffering; men, this is too much. High cost of everything; food items, transportation, goods and services, medicals, school fees.

"No day I get less than 30 calls, people are asking for just these simple things to survive in a nation endowed with every riches in natural and human resources. God help us."