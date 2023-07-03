Nigeria: Address Epileptic Power to Improve Businesses, FAAN Urges Federal Govt

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), officials from the Yola International Airport, are seeking the federal government's intervention to address epileptic electricity supply and Automotive Gas Oil which affect aeromatic and non aeromatic businesses in the aviation industry.

The officials, who didn't want their names mentioned, revealed that the airport maintains average of 30 flights per month and three on daily basis.

They said the number of flights increases to its peak periods during pilgrims exercise as pilgrims from both Taraba and Adamawa states are being airlifted to Mecca and Jerusalem as well as festive periods, as Euro Contractor, PEACE and AZMAN lead in the flights schedules.

They lamented over coast of aviation fuel, as major challenge affecting revenue boost in the airport.

The airport was established for operation since 1978.