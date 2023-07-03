Nigeria: NNPC E&P, NOSL Create Awareness On Healthy Living for Children in Akwa-Ibom

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Exploration and Production (NNPC E&P) and Natural Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL) have organised a free medical intervention programmes (General and ENT) for children 0 -10 years of age.

The flagging-off ceremony took place at the Health Centre, Abat, Onna LGA, and the two-day event was inaugurated by Dr. Mrs. Eno Attah, Executive Secretary of Akwa Ibom State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, and Clan Head of Oniong Clan, HRH Etubom (Barr) Samuel J. Efik.

The medical camps have been arranged with the sacred aim of bringing health awareness to the children.

Health camps took place simultaneously in the following centres such as Okoroette Health Centre, Eastern Obolo LGA, Primary Health Centre, Abat, Onna LGA, Primary Health Centre Akpaden, Mkpat Enin LGA, Primary Health Centre, Ikot Akan, Ikot Abasi LGA, and Primary Health Centre, Mpanek, Ibeno LGA. A total of 1,032 children from 30 beneficiary communities were treated during the 2-day event.

At the event, Dr. Mrs. Eno Attah, Executive Secretary of Akwa Ibom State Primary Healthcare Development Agency said, "Through this initiative, NNPC E&P and NOSL are creating awareness on preventive health care practices to ensure healthy living for the children so that they get proper care at the right time'.

"Healthy children set the stage for healthy adulthood along with joy and happiness and provide them with opportunities to succeed in life."

Group Captain (retd.) Etete Ekpo, Base Manager NOSL said, "NNPC E&P and NOSL are trying to enrich the lives of the communities. This initiative is impactful because it has captured the true essence of educating and encouraging parents and caregivers to give better care to their children.

"NNPC E&P and NOSL are committed to establishing a safe and sustainable environment that fosters a disease-free life for the children."