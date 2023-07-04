Nigerian Wins Best Director At World's Largest Black Film Festival

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian filmmaker, Ogo Okpue, has been awarded the Best Director at the 2023 American Black Film Festival Award for his film, 'A Song From The Dark.'

At the event which was held in Miami, in the United States, Okpue bagged the award in a tie with an up-and-coming African American film director Bryan Keith Montgomery Jnr.

The American Black Film Festival, currently at its 27th annual edition is the biggest black film festival in the world, created to highlight audio-visual works of black origin.

A Song From the Dark which also won the Best Actor category at the American Black Film Festival had 6 nominations at the 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Nigeria while winning Okpue, the Best Director for First Feature Film at the last AMAA event.

Starring Nollywood's Nse Ikpe Etim, and Wale Ojo alongside Ghanaian-born Vanessa Vanderpuye, Octavia Gilmore, and Dean Kilby amongst others, the film is a fantasy-horror, positioned to project heroes and heroines of African traditional mysticism.

Okpue, during his acceptance speech dedicated the award to God and his family and friends.

He said, "You only do something you are sure you believe in. Thank you, God. Thank you, my wife. Thank you, my casting crew. I'm overwhelmed, thank you so much."