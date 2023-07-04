Nigeria: Tinubu Assures Investors of Policy Consistency, Restates Nigeria's Readiness for Business

Mr Tinubu recalled that attracting fresh investment was a promise he made personally to Nigerians during the campaigns and vowed to fulfil the promise.

President Bola Tinubu has assured the business community of his government's commitment to policy consistency and a better business climate to attract investment.

The president spoke Monday while receiving the delegation of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) led by the Global Upstream Director, Zoe Yujnovic, at the State House, Abuja.

President Tinubu welcomed the SPDC's offer for more investments in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, adding that such investments are needed now more than ever to enable the government to meet its obligations.

The president recalled that attracting fresh investment was "a promise I made personally to Nigerians. Whatever it takes, I will fulfil that promise to Nigerians."

President Tinubu reiterated that Nigeria is ready for business, assuring the Shell management and other investors of his administration's willingness to maintain an open-door policy and address their concerns.

"We are open for business. We are serious. I give you the assurance of consistency in policy," he said.

The president also assured that his government was removing all bottlenecks to ensure Nigeria becomes an attractive investment destination.

Addressing the president earlier, Ms Yujnock applauded what she described as a "solid start" of the Tinubu presidency and expressed optimism that the "bold" steps taken by the government would renew Nigeria's pride of place as an investment destination.

She said SPDC was willing to ramp up investment in the country, especially in gas and deep-water assets, by pumping in billions of dollars.

Ms Yujnock said Nigeria remains a strategic investment country for the company in view of the long history between the two entities and the prospects held by the county's oil and gas sector.

July 3, 2023