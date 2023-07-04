Nigeria: Hilda Baci Effect - Nigerian Masseuse Attempts 72-Hour Massage-a-Thon

Ijeoma is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the longest massage on different individuals.

A Nigerian masseuse, Joyce Ijeoma, is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the longest massage on different individuals.

The 72-hour massage-a-thon attempt is ongoing in the Ikate, Lekki area of Lagos State, Nigeria.

Although Ijeoma's record will be a first, the closest would be the Guinness World Record for the Longest full-body massage of 25 hours, 4 minutes.

A South African, Alastair Galpin, recognised as the second Guinness World Records breaker of the 2000s (2000-2009), set the record in South Kalimantan, Indonesia, in November 2015.

Beginning 29 November 2015 at 12:14 p.m. and ending 30 November at 1:18 p.m., Galpin performed a full-body massage on Nila Adha, having a 15-minute break every 8 hours.

72-hour massage-a-thon

The young masseuse went viral after a video of her announcement surfaced on Sunday. The trending video revealed her intentions to attempt the massage-a-thon challenge for 72 hours. The event began on Saturday, the 1st of July, and will end on Monday if her calculations go right.

In preparation for her record-breaking feat, the Lagos-based lady claimed she conducted over 18 hours of massage on different individuals.

Via her Instagram page, she wrote: "A special invite to you all as I attempt to set a new record for the longest massage on different individuals.

"Please come through for me. Your support and physical presence would be very much appreciated. Come with your family, friends, and even your enemies."

If Ijeoma eventually achieves her feat, she will follow in the footsteps of Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci, who recently won the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The young masseuse is currently 43 hours into the massage marathon.

Hilda Baci Effect

On 13th June, 26-year-old Hilda Baci was declared the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon, with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

Announcing the feat on their official Twitter page, the world record body recognised the Akwa Ibom chef as the current holder of the cook-a-thon.

GWR wrote, "Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes."

That said, even before her GWR confirmation, Hilda Baci's feat inspired many young Nigerians to attempt record-breaking streaks nationwide.

Other GWR attempts by Nigerians

On 14th June, an Ekiti State chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, accomplished her 120-hour cook-a-tho--an attempt to beat Hilda Baci's feat of 100 hours.

Many Nigerians applauded her courage to aim at winning a Guinness world record, while others, including celebrities, criticised her actions, labelling them controversial and wrongly timed.

On 11 June, famous comedian and actor Bayegun Oluwatoyin, popularly called Woli Arole, disclosed his proposed world record attempt.

Via his social media page, the 33-year-old comedian said he plans to set a new Guinness World Record for the "longest prayer session," which would last for 5000 hours.

On the same date as Woli Arole, a digital artist, Oyinlola, made her GWR attempt known via her Twitter post. She disclosed her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon in October 2023.