Nigeria: 9 Rescued, 11 Trapped, As 4-Storey Hotel Under Construction Collapses in Abuja

Nine out of 20 persons who were feared trapped in the rubble of a four-storey hotel building that collapsed on Monday in Dape, Life Camp, Abuja, have been rescued.

The building which was under construction as of the time of the collapse is said to be owned by one of the top hotels in the territory.

According to the eyewitnesses at the site, the hotel which has an underground facility had no fewer than 20 persons trapped.

While emergency responders and security personnel were on ground for rescue operations, officials of the FCT Emergency Management Agency FEMA said nine persons had been rescued as of 9 pm on Monday.