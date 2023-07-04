Nigeria: Police Assault - Why Seun Kuti's Trial Is Stalled

3 July 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

On May 15, a passer-by took a video of iconic afrobeat singer and ace saxophonist, Seun Kuti, slapping a uniformed police officer. The video which has since gone viral got the singer on the radar of the Nigeria Police Force.

Shortly after, he was invited by the Police, detained and charged in court. However, the case has been stalled due to certain reasons which is due to the absence of Adeola Olatubosun, magistrate of the Yaba court, Lagos state.

The 40-year-old had been detained and arraigned before the magistrate's court in Yaba.

On Monday, the News Agency of Nigeria reported that Kuti and his legal representative were present at the court.

The prosecuting counsel was also present at the court. But the proceeding could not hold due to Olatubosun's absence.

The court also did not state the reason behind the non-appearance.

The ruling was thereafter adjourned till September 27.

Earlier in June, Kuti recalled his ugly experience while in detention.

He said the first 24 hours in prison were "difficult" for him owing to the "extreme" heat and overpopulation.

