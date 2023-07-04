Africa: TotalEnergies U23 Afcon - Mali Coach Stresses Focus Ahead of Morocco Semi-Final Clash

The Malian team enters the semi-final stage against Morocco on Tuesday at the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 fully aware of the formidable challenge that lies ahead in Rabat.

Coach Badara Alou Diallo emphasized the intricacies of playing against a host team, highlighting the importance of composure and concentration. However, he acknowledged that both teams will face pressure in this crucial encounter.

Matches between the Eagles and Morocco have always delivered captivating spectacles, with their last meeting in the AFCON U17 resulting in a thrilling 6-5 penalty shootout victory for Morocco after a goalless draw.

"These are two teams accustomed to facing each other. The key to success in this match will be maintaining focus throughout. We must avoid the mistakes we have been prone to making, and the mental approach will be of utmost importance," Diallo remarked.

The Malian coach emphasized that players from both teams are well-acquainted, as many of them play together in European clubs.

Striker Chickna Doumbia, who has already netted two goals in the group stages, will be expected to lead Mali's charge alongside inspirational captain Boubacar Traore.

While Mali lost all three of their matches in the same competition back in 2019, this time they have made a statement by winning two matches and suffering one defeat in the group stage.

Their campaign began with an impressive 3-1 victory against Gabon, followed by a narrow 1-0 loss to defending champions Egypt, and concluded with a convincing 2-0 triumph over Niger.

Mamadou Sangare, a midfielder within the Malian squad, urged his teammates to give their best and secure a positive outcome. "We have a great deal of respect for Morocco. However, they also possess vulnerabilities that we have analyzed and aim to exploit," Sangare remarked.

Reflecting on his goal during the victory against Gabon, Sangare expressed that they are on the cusp of achieving their primary objective, which is Olympic qualification. It has been two decades since Mali last participated in the Olympics.

As the highly anticipated semifinal clash approaches, the Mali team stands united in their determination to secure victory, recognizing the significance of this opportunity to qualify for the Olympics and etch their names in football history once again.