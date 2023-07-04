Africa: Guinea Holds Advantage Over Egypt, Asserts U23 Coach Cisse

Guinea is gearing up to create its own chapter of history as they prepare to face defending champions Egypt in the first semi-final of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 on Tuesday, set to take place in the Moroccan town of Tangier.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match at the Ibn Batouta Stadium, Guinea's head coach Morlaye Cisse has emphasized the importance of capitalizing on the advantage they hold over their opponents.

"We do have an advantage over them due to the extra day of recovery, which makes a significant difference in football. We must make the most of it," Cisse asserted.

While Guinea concluded their Group A matches last Friday, the defending champions played their final group match on Saturday, giving the Guinean team an additional day of rest.

"This team has worked extremely hard to reach this stage, and I must emphasize that Guinea possesses a wealth of talent capable of delivering positive results on the continent," Cisse proudly stated.

The coach further revealed that their readiness for the tournament predates its commencement, as they understood that each match is akin to a final. Recognizing Egypt's stature as a prominent football nation, Cisse emphasized the need for Guinea to showcase their best performance and etch their own mark in history.

"We narrowly lost to Morocco in the group stage, and we anticipate a similar style of play against Egypt. It is crucial that we work diligently to contain their approach and assert our own style," Cisse explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Leading the Guinean squad, Captain Ibrahima Breze Fofana, who plies his trade at Hammarby IF in Sweden, is expected to guide his team, which scored five goals during the group stage.

Guinea commenced their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against hosts Morocco but bounced back to secure a 3-1 victory over Congo Brazzaville. A draw against Ghana in the final group match sealed their spot in the semi-finals.

Fode Camara, a midfielder within the Guinean team, expressed his unwavering confidence in the squad's ability to emerge triumphant and proudly represent Guinea.

"I have complete faith in our capacity to win this game. We are well-prepared, focused, and highly motivated to excel on behalf of Guinea," Camara affirmed.

He extended gratitude to all the Guinean fans worldwide, acknowledging their unwavering support for the team. "We are here to make history, to qualify for the Olympics, and to clinch the title," Camara concluded, highlighting the team's ambitious goals.

As the countdown to the clash intensifies, Guinea's determined team aims to seize the opportunity and secure victory against Egypt, fuelled by their collective motivation to etch their names in football history.