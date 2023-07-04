South Africa: Teboho Mahlatsi's Death a Loss to South African Television

Pixabay
4 July 2023
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

The South African arts and entertainment industry has been struck by another loss - filmmaker and producer Teboho Mahlatsi.

He was 49.

The family released a statement;

"It is with the saddest regret we announce the untimely passing of filmmaker and producer Teboho Moseling Mahlatsi on the third of July 2023. In lieu of personal condolences, the family kindly requests prayers and that they be given privacy to mourn and come to terms with the tragic loss."

Mahlatsi was a talented filmmaker and producer who made a significant contribution to South African television. He was co-creator and writer of the popular 1990s drama series Yizo Yizo, which explored the problems learners faced in the South African education system during that time. The series was controversial for its depiction of violence and gangsterism in schools, but it was also praised for its realism and its insights into the challenges facing young people in South Africa.

Yizo Yizo is currently streaming on Netflix.

Mahlatsi also directed several other television series, including Portrait of a Young Man Drowning, Shuga: Love, Sex, and Money, For Love and Broken Bones, and Isibaya. He was also a co-director at Bomb Productions, which produced the Mzansi Magic drama series Shaka iLembe.

The cause of Mahlatsi's death was not released. His family asked for privacy to mourn his loss.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.