Liberia: LRA Launches Guiding Principles to Boost Leadership Revenue Generation

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) on Friday, 30 June 2023 officially launched new Guiding Principles for leadership revenue generation.

The new guideline for the collection of revenue was launched in partnership with the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

Explaining the Guiding Principles for leadership revenue collection, LRA- Commissioner- General Thomas Doe Nah stressed that the initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening the LRA and boosting its performance in the collection of lawful revenue.

He said the Guiding Principles for Leaders is a comprehensive document aimed at enhancing leadership capabilities across various levels within the LRA, focusing on key thematic areas.

This initiative, Commissioner Nah added, seeks to bolster institutional capacity development and leadership for more effective tax administration.

"The Guiding Principles is going to change a lot of dynamics in having our leaders take leadership of their works and make the institution a vibrant place of teamwork and positive growth," said Commissioner General Mr. Nah.

The Liberia Revenue Authority Boss thanked the Swedish Tax Agency for its genuine partnership and the value added.

He also admonished his employees to remain committed and tirelessly contribute to the generation of lawful revenues.

Nicolina Stallhand, the Program Officer for Democracy and Human Rights at the Swedish Embassy, lauded the LRA Management for its unwavering commitment to Liberia's domestic resource mobilization.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She considered this initiative a "significant milestone" and the beginning of a stronger partnership between the institutions.

Madam Stallhand highlighted the fruitful engagements between the HR Department, Management, and the Swedish Tax Agency since the inception of the project.

She expressed hope that the implementation of the Guiding Principles would bring about positive changes in the institution's daily operations.

Augustus Flomo, the Deputy Minister of Finance for Economic Management, commended the LRA for consistently driving positive changes.

He emphasized that the launch of the Guiding Principles would contribute to the Government of Liberia's efforts in generating greater results through increased revenue.

Flomo extended his gratitude to the Swedish Embassy for its instrumental role in supporting the LRA and strengthening the institution's human resources.

Meanwhile, launching the Guiding Principles for Leadership and introducing Human Resource Business Partners, the LRA, and SIDA aims to enhance revenue collection and create a more efficient and accountable tax administration system in Liberia.