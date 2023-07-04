Liberia: CDC Maintains 3 Lawmakers in Nimba

4 July 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah And Jonathan Browne

Nimba County — The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) maintained all its three lawmakers during party primary conducted over the weekend in Saclepea City, Nimba County.

The primary brought together hundreds of supporters and partisans of the ruling Coalition.

All three incumbent lawmakers won the primary on white ballot, including District#2 Representative, Prince O.S. Tokpah; District#3 Representative Joseph Nya Somwarbi and District# 9 Representative Johnson Gwaikolo, all won on white ballots.

The incumbent lawmakers, who are seeking re-election for second and third terms, pledged support to the re-election bid of President George Weah.

"We will fight in our respective districts to support the re-election of President Weah", they promised.

Recently, citizens of Yarmie administrative district endorsed Representative Joseph Nya Somwarbi and President Weah for the level of developmental activities across Liberia.

In response to the primary held in Saclepea, Representatives Tokpah, Somwarbi and Gwaikolo pledged to get more votes for Mr. Weah.

They said the people of Nimba will not be ungrateful to President Weah for the level of development Nimba and other counties have benefited, thus rallying Nimbaians to support the President's re-election so that he may continue with his development agenda.

Saclepea City Mayor Jeremiah Yangean said ongoing pavement of Ganta-Saclepea-Tappita roads are among many reasons why President Weah should have a second term.

Youth chair of the ruling CDC in Nimba, Sam G.Ta- Kruah thanked executives of the Coalition for conducting a peaceful county primary and pledged to rally young people toward Weah's re-election bid.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.