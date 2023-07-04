Liberia: CDC Maintains 3 Lawmakers in Nimba

Nimba County — The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) maintained all its three lawmakers during party primary conducted over the weekend in Saclepea City, Nimba County.

The primary brought together hundreds of supporters and partisans of the ruling Coalition.

All three incumbent lawmakers won the primary on white ballot, including District#2 Representative, Prince O.S. Tokpah; District#3 Representative Joseph Nya Somwarbi and District# 9 Representative Johnson Gwaikolo, all won on white ballots.

The incumbent lawmakers, who are seeking re-election for second and third terms, pledged support to the re-election bid of President George Weah.

"We will fight in our respective districts to support the re-election of President Weah", they promised.

Recently, citizens of Yarmie administrative district endorsed Representative Joseph Nya Somwarbi and President Weah for the level of developmental activities across Liberia.

In response to the primary held in Saclepea, Representatives Tokpah, Somwarbi and Gwaikolo pledged to get more votes for Mr. Weah.

They said the people of Nimba will not be ungrateful to President Weah for the level of development Nimba and other counties have benefited, thus rallying Nimbaians to support the President's re-election so that he may continue with his development agenda.

Saclepea City Mayor Jeremiah Yangean said ongoing pavement of Ganta-Saclepea-Tappita roads are among many reasons why President Weah should have a second term.

Youth chair of the ruling CDC in Nimba, Sam G.Ta- Kruah thanked executives of the Coalition for conducting a peaceful county primary and pledged to rally young people toward Weah's re-election bid.

