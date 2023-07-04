Liberia: NTAL Presents 8 Motorbikes to Boost Teachers' Capacity

Executives of the National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL) have turned over eight brand-new motorbikes to NTAL members to ease their transportation burdens.

The presentation of the motorbikes is part of NTAL's efforts to build and strengthen the capacity of teachers in Montserrado and its environs.

Speaking at NTAL's headquarters during the turning-over ceremony Monday, 3 July 2023, Mr. Dominic D.M. Suah said there comes a time when an individual goes out of words.

The NTAL Secretary General said members of the Association can once again be excited and admit that the institution is gradually moving forward.

According to Suah, the ceremony is a continuation of what they started last month.

He described county presidents of the association as the brain of the institution. He recognized their tireless work regarding teachers' activities across the country.

"The actual reason why we call this is to inform the public that our county presidents will be receiving eight brand new motorbikes to make their work easier in their various counties," he said.

"We are providing them with logistics to enable them [to] move around in all of the districts that are within their various counties," he added.

Also speaking, NTAL president Madam Mary Mulbah Nyumah said the Association has been providing support to its teachers across the country.

She said people in the leeward counties find it extremely difficult to reach out to schools that are far away.

With these donated motorbikes, she said they will easily reach every school across the various counties.

"By the grace of God these motorcycles that are being provided we are hoping to get the results that we expect," she said.

"We also believe they will reach out to all our teachers, especially those in rural areas."

She noted that the turning-over ceremony was a normal tradition at the NTAL, saying they do it in every regime that takes state power.

"I'm also hoping upon our departure, the next leadership will stay on this path by building the capacity of our teachers across the country," she said.

Meanwhile one of the beneficiaries, Mr. Mark Sobor extolled the leadership of the NTAL for coming to their aid.

Mr. Sobor is the president of the Montserrado County teachers association, and also chairperson of all county presidents.

He described the donation of the new motorbikes as timely, adding this gesture came at a time teachers are finding it difficult to reach out to their members and various schools across our country.

The eight counties that benefited from the donation are Montserrado, Bong, Bomi, Gbarpolu, Grand Bassa, Nimba, Grand Cape Mount, and Margibi.