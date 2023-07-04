Liberia: CDC Lawmaker Suspends Membership

4 July 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Wise Jipoh And Jonathan Browne

-After losing primary

Ruling CDC Montserrado County electoral district#2 Representative Jimmy W. Smith has resigned from the ruling Coalition after losing the primary.

Rep Smith lost the CDC primary on Saturday, July 1, 2023, to fellow partisan Kokolo Borvo 382 to 21 votes in the ongoing CDC primary to elect candidates that will compete on the Coalition's ticket in the pending October 10th elections.

In a letter addressed to CDC National Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu, the defeated District#2 Representative disclosed he was suspending his membership for alleged betrayal of agreement between the standard bearer, President George Weah, CDC Legislative Caucus and the party.

He also disclosed that it was agreed upon that all seated CDC lawmakers would have been a consensus candidate or elected on white ballot as a reciprocation for their endorsement of President Weah on February 4, 2023.

Rep. Smith's letter to Chairman Morlu partially reads:

"Dear Mr. Morlu:

I hope this letter finds you well. It is with mixed emotions that I write to suspend my membership with the Congress for Democratic Change, CDC. Over the years, I have been an active member, dedicated to promoting the values and principles that our party stands for. However, recent events have left me deeply convinced that my continue association with the party is no longer tenable."

The District #2 lawmaker, who has been hugely criticized for his underdevelopment in the district by constituents, said the CDC breached the agreement, which was demonstrated on June 13, 2023, at the party's headquarters, when at least 56 ruling party lawmakers of the 54th Legislature endorsed the re-election bid of President Weah.

He describes the CDC's action as deeply disappointing and has eroded his faith to participate in its activities, writing "The perennial power struggles, internal conflicts/bad block towards me, and disregard for constructive dialogue have undermined the very essence of democracy that our party claims to champion."

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.