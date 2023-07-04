Liberia: NEC Holds Strategic Dialogue With Political Parties On Implementation of Minimum 30 Percent Gender Quota MOU

3 July 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission (NEC) will on Tuesday 4 July begin a strategic dialogue with registered political Parties to discuss the level of implementation of the MOU on the Minimum 30% Gender Quota at the Cape Hotel in Monrovia.

The MOU, which seeks to increase women political participation in the 2023 elections, was signed on 11 May 2023 in Monrovia by 25 registered Parties, including Alliances and Coalitions.

The strategic dialogue of Parties, funded by the GIZ, will gather all 46 registered Parties over the period of three days. They will meet in separate groups, with the 10 newly registered Parties, who did not sign the MOU in May, making up the third group, scheduled to attend the dialogue on the last day.

The dialogue will provide the opportunity to collectively engage the Parties on how far they have gone on the implementation of their 11 May commitment. The meetings will also create the enabling space for the formulation of actionable plans and timelines for a realistic implementation of the MOU.

