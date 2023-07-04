Liberia: Court Summons Frankie's Travel Agency Boos

Monrovia City Court Magistrate Ben Barco has summoned Frankie's Travel Agency's Chief Executive Officer Miama Robison.

The court has ordered Madam Robison to appear before Stipendiary Magistrate Barco on 5 July 2023 to answer to a crime of theft of property levied against her.

She is accused of allegedly taking US$3,480.00 from one Kaifa Dunor for a plane ticket and visa support to Barbados, the Caribbean.

The writ of summons alleged that Madam Robison took the money with criminal intent between October and November 2021.

Defendant Robison is accused of allegedly refusing to produce the ticket or to refund the money since then.

She has allegedly exercised unauthorized control of the complainant's money.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Barco has ordered the sheriff of the Monrovia City Court to bring the living body of Madam Robison to court on 5 July 2023 to testify to the claim.