Liberia: President Weah, Israelis Hold Talks Tuesday

3 July 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah will today Tuesday, 4 July 2023 hold talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of a high-level bilateral meeting between the two countries.

An Executive Mansion release says Mr. Weah and an entourage of government officials early Saturday morning, 1 July 2023, departed the Roberts International Airport and jetted at David Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv for a three-day working visit.

On the delegation are the First Lady Madam Clar Marie Weah, Liberia's Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Saah Kemeyah, Commerce Minister Marwine G. Diggs, and Defense- Minister Major General Daniel Ziankahn.

Also on the delegation are Information Minister Ledgerhood Julius Rennie, Executive Mansion Chief of Protocol Amb. Nora Finda Bundoo, and Presidential Press- Secretary- Isaac Solo Kelgbeh.

As part of the visit, on Tuesday morning, Mr. Weah will meet the Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, at the Presidential palace, known as Aghion House.

Later in the evening, President Weah, accompanied by government officials, including Ministers and some Members of the 54th Legislature, will hold another bilateral engagement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the famous Balfour Residence.

The discussions will focus on cementing ties, trade, cooperation on international affairs, peace, and security, a dispatch from the Executive Mansion said.

Meanwhile, President Weah is expected to return to the country right after these engagements.

The Executive Mansion said Mr. Weah is prepared for a crucial Presidential and Legislative election.

It noted that the incumbent faces a swift race from the opposition to retain state power.

